Paper talk: Inter open to sell Man Utd target, Juve stars prepare opening bid for Barça starlet
16 May at 11:14The 2016/17 campaign is close to its end and every top European club is already making plans for the future. Inter, for example, have had a terrible campaign. The club’s DS Piero Ausilio will be flying to London today to convince Pochettino to move to the San Siro, but his task will be a very hard one as the Argentinean is very happy at Tottenham.
Another huge problem for Inter is to stick with FFP rules. Inter need to cash in at least € 30 million to respect the guidelines imposed by FIFA and in order to achieve that, they will have to sell a jewel of their crown.
Ivan Perisic joined the San Siro hierarchy in summer 2015 for € 19 million and according to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport they would be open to sell the Croat for a fee in the region of € 60 million. Manchester United boss José Mourinho is reported to have scouted the former Wolfsburg star a few months ago, but PSG have reportedly joined the Red Devils in race to sign the 28-year-old.
Meantime, Juventus are preparing tomorrow’s Coppa Italia final against Lazio but, at the same time, the Serie A table leaders are also working to sign strengthen their team next season. The bianconeri are the only team in Europe still in race to win the treble, therefore it might be a hard task to improve a team that has been achieving so much over the last few years and during the current campaign.
Today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport reports that the Old Lady is ready to make an opening bid for Barcelona starlet Rafinha. The Brazilian is currently out of action due to an injury but representatives of the Serie A giants have been scouting him for very long time and Juventus are said to be ready to make an opening bid.
Juventus’ first offer will be in the region of € 25 million. The Brazilian has attracted the interest of the Serie A giants because of his technical skills and his versatility given that the product of Barça academy can either play as centre midfielder of attacking winger.
AND THE REST
Manchester City are being linked with a summer move for Gigio Donnarumma after that Pep Guardiola has praised the 18-year-old goalkeeper (Gazzetta)
Inter DS Ausilio will meet Mauricio Pochettino today to offer him the nerazzurri job (various)
The Argentine, however, remains a difficult target for Inter (cm.com exclusive)
Juventus’ stars have given the club green light to sign Nainggolan but the Belgian wants to stay at AS Roma and even if he’d leave the club he’d be not open to join Juve (Tuttosport)
Meantime the Old Lady is ready to offer Mario Mandzukic a contract extension (Tuttosport)
