Inter will be spending big in the summer transfer window with several top players who are being linked with summer moves to the Meazza. Today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the nerazzurri urge to sign one new right winger to replace Antonio Candreva who is having highs and lows at the club.



PSG star Angel Di Maria and Napoli ace Dries Mertens top Inter shortlist although the Serie A giants are said to have reach a verbal agreement with a quality centre-back playing in Serie A. La Gazzetta dello Sport, in fact, believes that Inter have a preliminary agreement with Manchester United target Stefan De Vrij who is impressing with Lazio this season after being struggling with injuries during the previous two campaigns.



De Vrij was named as the 2014 World Cup best youth player and moved to Lazio after that competition. Inter are said to have offered the player a € 3 million-a-year deal although the nerazzurri have yet to find agreement with Lazio, which is the toughest part of the deal.







​Meantime, on the side of Milan, the rossoneri are having much more problems than their cousins. As Il Corriere dello Sport reports, the Chinese consortium that is supposed to finalize the club’s acquisition is struggling to complete the takeover.



​Sino-Europe was supposed to pay an extra € 100 million deposit after that they postponed the closing date at the beginning of the month. Sino-Europe has already paid € 200 million and will need to add € 100 more if they want Fininvest to delay the closing date.



​There are still huge problems surrounding the Chinese takeover of AC Milan. First of all, the identities of all the investors involved in the deal are not known by the general public, nor by Fininvest. The only subject that is known is Yanghongh Li who, however, is not a top entrepreneur in China and Italian media could not even check his CV to know who he is and what kind of knowledge he has to lead the once-best team in the world.



In case Sino-Europe fails to pay € 100 million by the next two or three days, the deal could eventually collapse.







AND THE REST



Luciano Spalletti is likely to leave AS Roma at the end of the season (Corriere dello Sport)



Claudio Marchisio will start for Juventus against Porto in the return leg of the Champions League round of 16 tonight (various)



​Former Juventus and AC Milan legend Andrea Pirlo claims that the penalty awarded to Juventus last week-end is fair (Tuttosport)



Manchester City have matched Chelsea’s € 60m bid for Coman (Tue Express)



Mancini, Emery, Gasperini and Di Francesco could replace Spalletti at AS Roma should he leave the club at the end of the season (Corriere dello Sport)

