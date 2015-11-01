Less than three weeks left before the end of summer negotiations. Many top European clubs have yet to complete their squads for the 2017/18 and these are the most exciting transfer news from Italian papers today.



According to La Gazzetta dello sport, Manchester United have not retired yet from the race to sign Inter star Ivan Perisic.



The Red Devils have had three official bids rejected by the Serie A giants this summer but the two parties are still negotiating the Croatian star’s move.



Inter had initially slapped a € 55 million price-tag on the former Wolfsburg star but according to La Gazzetta dello Sport they have now named a new price-tag for the talented winger and that’s not necessarily a good news for José Mourinho.







Inter have told the Red Devils that they can have Perisic for € 45 million plus the season loan of Anthony Martial but José Mourinho seems not willing to match his former club’s demands.



Meantime in Turin, Juventus have made contact with the agent of Mateo Kovacic. Max Allegri is a long time target of the Croatian star and according to Tuttosport, the Old Lady has made contact with the player’s agents to sound out his transfer availability. No direct contacts have yet been made with Real Madrid but Kovacic is a name Juventus are looking at to strengthen their midfield.







AND THE REST



Valencia could close Murillo’s deal today (Gazzetta)



​Juventus are going to make one last attempt to sign Emre Can from Liverpool (Gazzetta)



The Old Lady is also interested in signing Roma star Strootman who, however, does not have a release clause (Tuttosport)



Allegri and Barzagli will be playing in centre defence for Juventus in the Supercup final which is on this coming Sunday (Tuttosport)



AC Milan are still keeping tabs on Nikola Kalinic and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Corriere dello Sport)

