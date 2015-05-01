New Inter owners Suning want to make new summer signing to take the club back to the top of Italy and Europe and, according to various reports in Italy, the Serie A giants want to begin their new project with Antonio Conte sitting on their bench.



Yesterday’s edition of Tuttosport claimed that Conte has already agreed preliminary deal with Inter and the same newspaper reports today that new Chinese owners have promised the Italian tactician a summer transfer budget in the region of € 150 million as well as carte blanche in the next transfer campaign.



Conte’s Chelsea contract includes a termination fee of € 30 million which the manager would be forced to pay should he decide to leave the club before the natural expiration of his contract at Stamford Bridge. Suning are trying to lower the fee offering Chelsea new commercial partnerships in China. It will be hard, but Conte is Inter’s primary target for the next season.







​Meantime, on the other side of Milan, the rossoneri are struggling with finding reliable suitors who can acquire a majority share in the club. Silvio Berlusconi has been negotiating the club’s sale to Chinese consortium Sino-Europe for the last year but the two parties have yet to complete the deal.



The Chinese consortium was supposed to finalize the club’s takeover by tomorrow but the closing date has been postponed again and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport it won’t happen before the 7th of April.



The mystery surrounding the club’s sale, however, is no good news for fans because lot of the club’s star could be tempted to leave in the summer if the situation won’t change. Mino Raiola, in particular, has already revealed that he wants to know the club’s long-term plans before agreeing a contract extension for his star client Donnarumma who turned 18 on the 25th of February and is a transfer target of the best European clubs including Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester City. If Sino-Europe does not complete the club’s takeover by the end of the season, the Italian shot-stopper may leave the San Siro at the end of the season



AND THE REST



​Alexis Sanchez, Federico Bernardeschi and Antoine Griezmann are on Inter shopping list for the summer (Corriere dello Sport)



​Suning could offer their current boss Stefano Pioli to take over at Jiangsu Suning should the Serie A giants manage to hire Antonio Conte (Tuttosport)



Juventus’ star Buffon has said that Man Utd, Chelsea & Inter target Bernardeschi ‘could join Juventus’ next season (Tuttosport)



​Ever Banega could be the only big name to leave Inter in the summer (Tuttosport)



Luis Enrique has revealed that he will step down as Barcelona coach at the end of the season (various)



