Paper talk: Inter to beat Barça to signing of Serie A ace, Chiellini skips Real clash?

Inter sealed a crucial away 5-0 win against Sampdoria yesterday with Mauro Icardi who claimed the spotlight with four goals against his former club.



The nerazzurri are keen to qualify for the Champions League and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport Stefan de Vrij is going to be their first reinforcement for next season.



The Dutchman has already reached an agreement with the Serie A giants who have offered him a five-year, € 4.2 million-a-year deal. Inter are reportedly optimistic about a positive end of negotiations although Barcelona are still monitoring the situation.



The nerazzurri are the leaders in the race to sign de Vrij and, at the moment, they believe the player will eventually give green light to a free summer move.



Meantime in Turin Juventus are sweating over the fitness of their star defender Giorgio Chiellini. The Italian centre-back has left the azzurri squad and is going to return to Turin to have further medical checks after the muscle injury he picked up last week-end against Spal.



​According to Tuttosport Chiellini could skip Juventus’ Champions League quarter final opener against Real Madrid although the defender will undergo further medical tests over the next few days to see if he can recover for the Allianz Stadium showdown in program on the 3rd of April.



