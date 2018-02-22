Paper talk: Inter transfer plans concern West Ham and Liverpool, fresh Pogba rumours
20 April at 11:30Inter are planning to strengthen their midfield in the summer and reports in Italy link the nerazzurri with several top stars. According to ll Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A giants want to sign Mateo Kovacic and William Carvalho, whilst Tuttosport claims Cagliari starlet Nicolò Barella is one of Inter’s main summer targets.
The Turin-based paper reports Inter want to outbid the other clubs interested in signing the promising 21-year-old midfielder who is also being monitored by Liverpool.
Barella, tipped to become the ‘next Nainggolan’, is strongly wanted by Luciano Spalletti who is ready to offer the likes of Andrea Pinamonti and Federico Di Marco plus a cash offer to welcome the services of the talented U21 Italy International.
As for William Carvalho, a West Ham target, Inter are only open to sign him for a lower fee than his € 40/45 million release clause.
Meantime in Turin Juventus dream of the return of Paul Pogba. The Frenchman is not happy in Manchester and Juventus dream of signing him back although the Old Lady’s plans may be spoiled by the player’s € 13 million-a-year salary.
The Serie A giants are planning to sign Pogba on loan with option to buy and hope Mino Raiola will play a key role in convincing both the player and Manchester United to accept Juventus’ offers for both parties.
Pogba’s Manchester United future is up in the air as Real Madrid and Psg are also interested in signing him.
