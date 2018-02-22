Inter are interested in signing Real Madrid star Mateo Kovacic, Il Corriere dello Sport reports. The talented Croatian midfielder swapped the nerazzurri with the Galacticos for € 30 million in summer 2014.



Kovacic, however, has been struggling with game time during his time at the Bernabeu and Inter have set their sights on him to strengthen the squad in the middle of the park.

Inter, however, will only afford to sign Kovacic if they qualify for the Champions League. Real Madrid, in fact, will not sell the player for a fee below € 30/40 million.







Inter are close to signing the likes of Kwadwo Asamoah and Stefan De Vrij as well as Lautaro Martinez who will have medical with the nerazzurri next week.



Meantime in Turin Juventus have opened talks to sign both Alvaro Morata and Anthony Martial.



The strikers are expected to leave Chelsea and Manchester United in the summer and Juventus will sign (actually they hope they will sign) one of them.



​Martial is wanted out of Manchester United by José Mourinho, whilst Morata is pushing to return to Juventus.







According to Tuttosport Juventus can sign him on loan with option to buy as the Old Lady does not want to match the player’s € 80 million price-tag.



As for Martial, Juventus are reportedly in pole position to sign him. Chelsea, in fact, have rejected a swap deal with Willian and the Red Devils do not want to pay extra fees for Martial’s move.



The Red Devils, in fact, will have to pay an extra € 20 million fee if Martial is included in the 50 best players in the World and if he makes 7 more appearances with France national team.

Lorenzo Bettoni