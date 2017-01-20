Paper Talk - James to Inter, Juventus prep €80m offer for Chelsea target Verratti
20 January at 12:17We begin today with the Corriere dello Sport, who have Juventus and Inter trying to best each other in a summer war for PSG talent Marco Verratti.
While the Bianconeri aim to make another “Higuain-style” monster bid in the region of €80 million, the Nerazzurri hope to use their financial power and good relations with agent Donato Di Campli, who they correspond with regularly.
The Roman daily claims that €100 million will be necessary to sign someone of Verratti’s stature, and the likes of Chelsea and Bayern are still on the prowl, despite Carlo Ancelotti's denials.
Tuttosport claim, for their part, that the big summer signing promised by Massimo Moratti isn’t Leo Messi at all… but James Rodriguez!
A benchwarmer at Real Madrid, the Colombian wants playing time before the 2018 World Cup, while the Merengues could be tempted by a loan-to-buy deal.
OTHER HEADLINES
Calciomercato’s own Fabrizio Romano has Juventus in constant contact with Corentin Tolisso’s entourage, and have made the Arsenal and Chelsea target their priority for the January transfer window, at the expense of Manchester City target Steven N’Zonzi.
The Gazzetta dello Sport claim, for their part, that Milan will compete with West Brom and Southampton for Napoli wantaway Manolo Gabbiadini! Problem is, Napoli have ramped up the price to €25m, and the two Premier League clubs could nab the 25-year-old this January, with Milan unable to do much due to their ongoing sale.
Tuttosport sew things up with Juve’s obscene shopping list which, in their mind, contains a grand total of thirty names. This club is getting ambitious, that’s for sure.
Here it is in full!
Goalkeepers: Donnarumma and Meret.
Defenders: De Sciglio, Darmian, Grimaldo and Kolasinac.
Midfielders: Bakayoko, Dahoud, Goretzka, Isco, Kroos, Luiz Gustavo, Matuidi, Matic, Milinkovic-Savic, N'Zonzi, Rabiot, Rakitic, Tolisso and Verratti.
Strikers: André Silva, Keita, Lacazette, Morata and Sanchez.
