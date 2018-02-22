Italian sport newspapers focus their attention on Roma’s 5-2 defeat against Liverpool in the opening tie of the Champions League semi-finals (READ MORE) but there is also space for some interesting updates regarding Serie A and Premier League clubs.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus have already made contact to sign Manchester United star Anthony Martial.



The Frenchman is expected to leave the Old Trafford in the summer as his relationship with José Mourinho has deteriorated. The Special One relegated the Frenchman to a bench role after the arrival of Alexis Sanchez in January and Martial, 22, wants to play regular football from next season.







Although Juventus do not have the same financial power of Bayern and Barcelona, the Serie A giants have proved to be one of the best clubs in Europe for young and talented players to develop their skills. It happened with the likes of Paul Pogba, Paulo Dybala, Arturo Vidal and Alvaro Morata – just to name a few – but also players like Blaise Matuidi and Douglas Costa have returned to their standard of excellence after settling in Turin.



The Old Lady is looking for a new striker and Alvaro Morata is also being monitored by the Serie A giants. Juventus, however, can’t afford to place a € 80 million bid, matching the player’s transfer fee of last summer. The bianconeri are only interested in signing Morata on a two-year loan with option to buy, the same formula that was used by the club when Cuadrado completed his move to Juventus three years ago.







As for Emre Can, the Turin-based paper confirms that the German will give a final reply to Juventus in the coming hours. Bayern Munich also want to sign him but the Old Lady believes the Liverpool star will eventually keep his word and put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Serie A giants.

