Paper talk: Juve closing in on Man Utd defender, Arsenal transfer budget revealed
30 April at 12:04Juventus are closing in on the singing of Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian, Tuttosport reports. The Italy International has made clear that he wants to leave the Old Trafford in the summer and Juventus are in talks with the player’s agent and with Manchester United.
According to the Turin based paper Juventus wiil probably complete the deal after the FA Cup final that will be the last game played by Darmian with the shirt of the Red Devils.
Bernat, digne and Filipe Luis are also being linked with moving to Turin but right now Darmian is Juventus’ summer transfer priority to strengthen the defensive pack.
Darmian will probably meet Emre Can in Turin as both La Gazzetta dello Sport and Tuttosport claim the Germany International has agreed to move to the Allianz Stadium as a free agent in the summer.
Tuttosport is also focusing on the future of Arsenal. With Arsene Wenger on his way out of the Emirates Stadium in the summer, the likes of Luis Enrique or Carlo Ancelotti could replace the Frenchman in North London and according to the Italian paper the Gunners will have a € 200 million transfer budget to strengthen their squad in the summer.
Many top footballers are being linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium. According to Tuttosport, Serie A clubs could be raided by Arsenal with Radja Nainggolan and Gigio Donnarumma who are reported to be on top of the Gunners’ shopping list.
