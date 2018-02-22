Paper talk: Juve fans dream of Klopp, AC Milan’s strikers revolution

Today’s edition of Tuttosport provides a few interesting transfer updates about Serie A clubs. The Turin-based paper launched a poll yesterday, asking Juventus fans what the club should do with Allegri at the end of the season. Well, surprisingly enough, most of the black and white supporters voted for Allegri’s sacking at the end of the season (53%).



Tuttosport also reports that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is the manager that Juve fans would love to see on the bench of the Old Lady from next season.



The dream of the bianconeri fans, however, is destined to be broken by reality as the contract of the German manager expires in 2022. Tuttosport, however, reveals which managers could actually replace Allegri if the Italian moves to either Chelsea or Arsenal in the summer. The likes of Simone Inzaghi, Mauricio Pochettino, Zidane, Deschamps and Mancini are all being monitored by the club.



Tuttosport also provides some details about AC Milan’ summer transfer strategies. The rossoneri may not enough money in the bank to sign their top striking targets Edin Dzeko and Andrea Belotti and that’s why the rossoneri have turned their attention to Sevilla striker Luis Muriel.



The former Sampdoria man may ask to leave the club if Vincenzo Montella gets sacked before the summer and AC Milan are closely monitoring him given that Patrick Cutrone will be the only striker that will remain at the club next season with Nikola Kalinic and Andre Silva destined to leave the club.



