Juventus and Barcelona are in talks over the signing of Andre Gomes, according to a report of Tuttosport. The Portuguese midfielder could leave the Camp Nou in the summer and the Old Lady is interested in taking him to Turin on loan with option to buy.



The La Liga giants, however, only want to sell the player on loan with obligation to buy. The clubs’ representatives hold talks in Montecarlo yesterday and Barcelona confirmed that they will only sell the Portuguese on their conditions.



​Juventus are no desperate to get some midfield reinforcement as they have just signed Blaise Matuidi from Psg and despite the recent injury of Claudio Marchisio they are in no need of a new midfielder and they will only buy a potential reinforcement in the middle of the park on their condition.







Meantime, Roma are closing in on the signing of Patrik Schick. Sampdoria have agreed the player’s price-tag with the giallorosi but the player has yet to agree personal terms with the Serie A giants.



Schick was on the verge of moving to Juventus earlier this summer but the U21 Czech Republic International had failed medical and his move to Turin collapsed.



Tottenham had also been scouting the 21-year-old during the last campaign but Spurs have failed to match the player’s € 38 million price-tag yet.



La Gazzetta dello Sport, Tuttosport and Il Corriere dello Sport, confirm Inter have also

made an offer to sign Schick although Sampdoria have only accepted Roma’s bid. The player would prefer a move to Inter but Roma are the only club to have had a bid accepted. The player will take a decision in the coming hours.



AND THE REST



Shkrodan Mustafi tops Inter’s shpping list of defenders (La Gazzetta dello Sport)



Mbaye Niang could move to Torino if the granata make a better bid (Tuttosport)



Andrea Belotti’s €100m release clause expires in 2021 (Tuttosport)



​Juventus are closing in on the signing of Schalke 04 defender Howedes (various)



Ousmane Dembélé is set to move to Barcelona for a reported € 150 million fee (Corriere dello Sport)

