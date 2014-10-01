Paper talk: Juve low offer for Can, Chelsea & Man Utd know Alex Sandro price-tag

SHOW GALLERY

Despite the interest of Manchester United and Chelsea Juventus are not open to sell their star defender Alex Sandro in the January transfer window. According to today’s editions of Tuttosport and Il Corriere dello Sport the Old Lady is not willing to sell the talented defender in the upcoming transfer window.



The player, however, could leave Turin at the end of the season and the Old Lady has already decided the player’s price-tag.



The Van Dijk’s effect is concerning both Premier League giants as they are now aware Juventus will increase the player’s price-tag at the end of the season.



​According to Tuttosport Juventus will demand at least € 60 million to sell the former Porto star who had reached a verbal agreement with Chelsea this past summer.



​Juventus are not only focusing on sales but have also set their sights on a few top stars in Europe.



No secret Emre Can tops the Italians’ summer shopping list and according to Il Corriere dello Sport the Old Lady will try to sign the German in the January transfer window.



​Juventus want to reach an agreement with the footballer as soon as the January transfer window opens. Once the player has signed a pre-contract agreement, Juventus will make an offer to sign the player immediately.



The Serie A giants are reported to be planning a € 5/6 million bid to sign the 23-year-old who will be free to leave Liverpool as a free agent at the end of the season if he doesn’t sign a new deal with the Reds.



Watch the front-pages of today's Italian papers in our gallery.



AND THE REST



Roma have set their sights on Badelj and Aleix Vidal and hope to wrap up a deal for Berardi at the end of the season (Corriere dello Sport)



Giaccherini's agent admits the Napoli midfielder would accept to go to Chievo in January (Corriere dello Sport)



Torino have made a bid to sign former Roma midfielder Grenier (Tuttosport)







