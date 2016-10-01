Paper talk: Juve plan swap-deal for French star. AC Milan striker set for summer departure

Juventus are interested in signing Lyon star Corentin Tolisso and according to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport the Serie A giants have already prepared an opening bid for the 22-year-old.



The Italian paper claims that the Ligue1 side have put a € 40 million price-tag on the talented French midfielder although Juventus want to lower the player’s value adding a player to their cash offer.



Gabon International Mario Lemina, in fact, is said to be a transfer target of Lyon and Juventus are reportedly planning offering his services plus € 20 million in exchange for Tolisso who refused to join Napoli last summer.



​Meantime, the Corriere dello Sport believes these could be Carlos Bacca’s last months at AC Milan. The Colombian striker has 12 goals in 25 appearances with the rossoneri and wants to score some more to help his side to get its first European qualification in the last three years.



Bacca rejected a chance to join West Ham last summer and many Chinese clubs are now said to be interested in welcoming his services in the summer.



AND THE REST



​Juventus are long-time admirers of Tolisso and Lyon rejected a € 40 million bid for him in January.



​Radja Nainggolan has refused to rule out a possible AS Roma exit in the summer (various)



​Vincezo Montella claims that Berlusconi wants Mattia De Sciglio to play as centre-back (Gazzetta)



Atalanta star Alejandro Gomez says he came close to joining Inter (Corriere dello Sport)



​Barcelona scouted Cesar Azpilicueta, Nemanja Matic and Marcos Alonso during Chelsea’s 2-1 to West Ham on Monday (Marca)

