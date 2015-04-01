Emre Can has rejected Liverpool’s contract extension offer, today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The Germany International has 10 months left in his contract with the Reds and Juventus have made him their summer transfer priority to strengthen their midfield.



Liverpool are determined to keep Can at Anfield Road until the end of next season but the contract of the 23-year-old is set to expire next summer which means Liverpool may see their star leave the club as a free agent if he fails to sign a contract extension by the beginning of January.







La Gazzetta dello Sport claims Juventus have now a chance to sign the Germany star with the Old Lady who will offer € 25 million to sign the talented midfielder.

Meantime, AC Milan contemplate the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, the rossoneri dream of signing the former Sweden star who is now available as a free agent.



AC Milan would sign Ibra from January as the experienced striker is currently out of action with a knee injury. Manchester United have also opened talks to discuss the return of the 35-year-old striker with José Mourinho who confirmed after the European Supercup final that the Red Devils are the ‘closest club’ to sign the Swedish star.



AND THE REST



Paulo Dybala has decided to wear Juventus’ no. 10 shirt next season (various)



Kevin Strootman has emerged as Juventus’ main target if they fail to sign Emre Can (Gazzetta)



Inter are closing in on the signing of Patrik Schick (Gazzetta)



Both Mario Balotelli and Wesley Sneijder won’t play Nice’s opening Champions League play off clash against Napoli (Corriere dello Sport)



AS Roma still hope to sign Mahrez although the giallorossi won’t make an improved bid (Corriere dello Sport)



AC Milan have set sights on former Tottenham target Milan Badelj (Tuttosport)

