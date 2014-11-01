The January transfer window has just closed but Italian papers are still full of transfer speculations regarding the upcoming summer transfer campaign. Today’s edition of Tuttosport, for example, reports Juventus want will sign four players in the summer transfer window.



Matteo Darmian, Emre Can, Han and Lorenzo Pellegrini, in fact, have already been shortlisted by the Old Lady and there are several chances that each one of them will move to the Allianz stadium in the summer.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Can is close to agreeing personal terms with the Old Lady and an official announcement is expected in the coming weeks. The bianconeri, however, will also stun Liverpool with the signing of Kwang-Son Han from Cagliari. The North Korean striker is a transfer target of both Spurs and Liverpool but Juventus hope to wrap up a deal to sign the 19-year-old who is one of the most exciting prospects in Europe right now.







As for Darmian, the Old Lady wants to take him back to Turin after a three-year spell at Manchester United. Stephan Lichtsteiner will be leaving the Allianz Stadium at the end of the season and Darmian could be the right player to replace the Swiss International.



Meantime in Rome Edin Dzeko has explained why he has decided to snub a move to Chelsea to remain at Roma.



“It’s true, there were some negotiations”, Dzeko told Italian media.



“It was an honour to talk to Chelsea but I am happy at Roma. This city is like my second home. My welcome here was unreal and I will never forget it. My children Una and Dani were born here and some of the best memories of my life are linked to this city. Roma will be in my heart forever”, the former Manchester City ace said.



