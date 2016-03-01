Paper Talk: Juve want Italian star duo, AS Roma make contact with Man City for departing winger
21 December at 12:20According to today’s edition of Tuttosport, Juventus are interested in signing two Italian stars in the next summer transfer window. The Italian paper claims that Marco Verratti and Domenico Berardi top the Old Lady’s transfer shortlist for the 2017/18 campaign.
Juventus always aim to sign the best Italian players in the market and both the PSG and the Sassuolo star could play a big part in the future of the bianconeri squad. Verratti’s agent revealed yesterday that his client won’t be staying at PSG forever, whilst Berardi could leave Sassuolo at the end of the current campaign but the Italian starlet is said to have refused a move to Juventus last summer.
The Serie A table leaders have already made contact with Verratti’s entourage over a possible arrival of the talented midfielder next summer and the bianconeri are also going to meet Sassuolo once the 2017 begins but given that the two clubs are on very good terms, Juventus hope that finding an agreement with the neroverdi won’t be a big deal.
Meantime, Leggo reports that AS Roma are still looking for a short-time replacement for Mohammed Salah who is going to leave the club in January to play the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt national team. The giallorossi are said to have made contact with Manchester City over the transfer of departing winger Jesus Navas.
The Spanish winger’s contract at the Etihad expires in June 2017 and although Pep Guardiola started him against Arsenal last week-end, the Spanish boss is not going to offer his compatriot a contract extension, but want him to stay at the club until the end of the current campaign, so much so, Pep has informed AS Roma that Jesus Navas won’t be leaving the club in January.
AND THE REST
AS Roma defender Antonio Rudiger has attracted the interest of Chelsea and Manchester United with Conte and Mourinho ready to make an opening bid in January (The Sun)
Inter want to sign Lazio star Lucas Biglia in January (Repubblica)
Contract extensions for Chelsea targets Radja Naninggola and Kostas Manolas are stalling (Corriere dello Sport)
Napoli are set to offer their star Dries Mertens a contract extension (Gazzetta)
FIFA have halved Real Madrid’s two-window transfer ban and the Merengues will be able to sign new players from next summer (various)
Valencia are interested in signing Juventus’ outcasts Simone Zaza and Hernanes (Tuttosport)
Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini was spotted in Milan yesterday and rumours of a possible transfer to either AC Milan or Inter have immediately emerged (various)
