Paper Talk - Juve want Pjanic - Sanchez swap, Man United like Donnarumma, Spurs chase Ranocchia
18 January at 10:59
Tottenham Hotspur look set to make a late bid for Inter man Andrea Ranocchia.
The Italy international has only started five Serie A games for the Nerazzurri this season and is, according to Tuttosport, being chased by the Lilywhites, who could always do with options in the middle, especially with Jan Vertonghen now a long-term injury absentee.
This would, according to Tuttosport, allow Inter to splash out €22 million on Wolfsburg wantaway Ricardo Rodriguez, who has already expressed his desire to play in Italy.
According to this morning’s edition of Tuttosport (Via the Mirror), Juventus want to swap midfielder Miralem Pjanic in exchange for the frustrated Chilean.
OTHER HEADLINES
Milan may have some difficulties in negotiating for Everton man Gerard Deulofeu, as Barcelona have priority in case the Toffees want to sell the former Masia graduate.
This may explain why Adriano Galliani told our Danielo Longo last night that the two parties are “still negotiating”.
It looks like Manchester United and Real Madrid are also interested in signing Milan prodigy Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Tuttosport (via our Italian page) claim that Real Madrid have scouted the 17-year-old to replace Costa Rican regular Keylor Navas, but also want David De Gea. Were he to leave Manchester United, the Red Devils would chase Donnarumma, too.
Roma and Milan target Memphis Depay could move to Lyon ‘in the next 48 hours’, according to the Daily Mirror.
The Red Devils recently shot down a £13 million offer for the former PSV man, but are willing to sell for what Coach Jose Mourinho described as “the right offer”.
It’ll be difficult for Manchester United, Chelsea and to sign Marco Verratti.
“Bayern never called me. And if they had, I’d have referred them to PSG”, agent Donato Di Campli told Sky Italia (via Footmercato), “It’ll be difficult for a club to take him away from PSG.
“He has a deal until 2021, he wants to respect it. Marco wants to win, if possible in Paris”.
