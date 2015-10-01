Paper talk: Juventus double Dybala’s salary, Leicester City refuse to give up on Serie A defender

Juventus star Paulo Dybala is set to sign a new long-term deal with Juventus as the player’s agent will meet the representatives of the club today to finalize the agreement. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Dybala will sign a new contract to extend his stay at the club until 2021. Juventus have decided to meet the player’s economic demands offering a double salary.



Dybala is on a €2.2 million-a-year deal, but with his new contract he’s going to earn € 5.5-million-a-year plus add-ons which would see his wages rise to € 7.5 million by 2021.



​Juventus want to ward off interests of Real Madrid and Barcelona, the most interested clubs in welcoming the player’s services next summer. Juventus do not want to make Dybala a new Pogba and will do everything they can to keep him, including offering a double salary to keep him in Turin.



​Meantime, Leicester City have yet to give up on Francesco Acerbi, a long-time target of the Foxes’ boss Claudio Ranieri. Sassuolo have already rejected two offers of the Premier League champions and are ready to receive one more which should be in the region of € 15 million.



After yesterday’s 3-1 win to Pescara, Sassuolo boss Di Francesco said that he wants Acerbi to stay adding that the club is in charge of players’ transfers and negotiations.



AND THE REST



Palermo are set to sign Inter youngsters Gnoukouri and Miangue on loan until the end of the season



AC Milan winger M’Baye Niang has received no offers in January. He’s said to be a transfer target of Arsenal. He was close to joining Leicester City in January 2016 (Sky Sport)



Manchester United are said to have beaten competition from PSG and are set to sign Benfica striker Goncalo Guedes (various)



​Lyon have rejected another offer of Juventus for their star Corentin Tolisso (Tuttosport)



​Patrice Evra is still making a decision over his future. He has offers from Valencia, Crystal Palace and Lyon (Tuttosport)





