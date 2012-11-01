Paper talk: Klopp blocks Can exit, Walcott wants AC Milan move

The January transfer window has just begun and papers are full of news and speculations. One of the biggest transfer news is Emre Can’s possible move to Juventus. Italian papers confirm the Old Lady is about to reach an agreement with the German midfielder but according to Tuttosport Klopp will block the player’s January exit.



Juventus, in fact, would be open to welcome the player’s services in the current transfer window but Liverpool do not want to sell the player on the cheap. Tuttosport states Juventus would offer the Reds € 5-6 million to sign the 23-year-old in January but Liverpool are not going to accept Juventus’ bid with Klopp set to block his compatriot exit from Anfield Road.



​Juventus, however, hope Can’s arrival in Turin is only postponed as they believe the player will move to Italy as a free agent at the end of the season.



​Another hot transfer rumours linking Serie A with Premier League is Theo Walcott’s possible January exit from Arsenal.



The England International is struggling with game time at the Emirates Stadium and according to Il Corriere dello Sport he has offered his services to AC Milan.



The Italian paper, however, states AC Milan can only sign Walcott on loan with option to buy, not to mention the player should drastically reduce his salary should he really want to join the rossoneri hierarchy.



Arda Turan is also reported to have offered his services to AC Milan but, yet again, the rossoneri would not be open to buy the player on a permanent deal but only on loan.



