No secret Liverpool, Psg and Real Madrid are interested in signing Roma keeper Alisson. The Brazilian shot-stopper has had a stunning campaign and the top European clubs are watching his performances.



Alisson’s € 1.5 million-a-year deal with Roma expires in 2021 and despite his amazing performances this season the giallorossi have yet to open new contract talks with their star.



According to Tuttosport, Roma may find hard to persuade Alisson to pen a new deal whilst La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the Brazilian was offered a chance to move to Liverpool in January but Roma rejected the Reds’ approaches.



Now, the giallorossi will be desperate to get some fresh cash before the 30th of June and that’s exactly when Liverpool could make a new bid for Alisson. Roma need to keep their books in order and may be forced to sell one of their big names at the end of the season.







Meantime in Turin, Juventus’ fans are extremely disappointed with the Old Lady’s 2-2 home draw against Tottenham in Champions League.



The bianconeri need an away win at Wembley next month to qualify for the quarter finals.

Both Tuttosport and Il Corriere dello Sport confirm Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi will ba back from their injuries in time to play the return leg in England.



The Argentinean may be called up for Sunday’s Turin derby, whilst the Frenchman will take a bit longer to get back to action but is expected to play at Wembley next month.