Paper talk: Liverpool target’s transfer request, Juve to beat Chelsea in race for defender

Less than one month left before the end of the summer transfer window and many top European clubs have yet to complete their squads. Juventus are still looking for midfield reinforcement but may also sign new centre-back to replace Leonardo Bonucci.



According to Tuttosport, the Old Lady is leading the race to sign Ezequiel Garay, a former Chelsea target.



Marotta has recently met intermediaries of Valencia to discuss the potential transfer of Garay and Cancelo. Juventus are on very good terms with Valencia with the La Liga side who are interested in signing Mario Lemina. The Gabon International could be included in a player plus cash swap deal and talks between the two parties are currently ongoing.



Chelsea are also looking for a new centre-back but Antonio Conte could eventually decide to sign Virgil Van Dijk.



The Dutchman is also a transfer target of Liverpool with the Reds who are also aiming to sign a centre midfielder.



The Reds had previously been linked with signing out of favour Inter midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the French midfielder has handed in a transfer request at the nerazzurri and Inter aim to sell him for a fee in the region of € 30/35 million.



The Premier League giants had made Naby Keita their summer transfer priority but Leipzig are reported to have blocked their star's exit. Therefore the Reds could be back in the race to sign Kondogbia who is also being targeted by Valencia.



AND THE REST



Juventus are pushing to sign Joao Cancelo (Tuttosport)



Valencia are closing in on the signing of Jaison Murillo (Gazzetta dello Sport)



Inter are not going to sell Perisic for less than € 55 million (Corriere dello Sport)



AC Milan still hope to sign Diego Costa even if the player's agent has confirmed that the Spaniard only wants to move to Atletico (Corriere dello Sport)



Psg have lowered Matuidi's price-tag. They now want € 25 million. Talks with Juventus are ongoing (Tuttosport)



