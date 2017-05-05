It appears that Alvaro Morata has refused mammoth

35 million-a-year wages from China.

The Chelsea target and Real Madrid malcontent has,

The bad news for Chelsea fans is, however, that the Spaniard emphasized his desire to stay at Real Madrid.

Lucas Moura has made it clear that he’s very happy in Paris.

Recent reports had indicated that Atletico Madrid were willing to swoop for the PSG star, who has faded in the second half of the season.

The Brazilian, who joined for €40 million in 2013, was adamant that he wasn’t going anywhere, despite also being

“To live in Paris - one of the world’s most visited cities - to learn a new language and live among another culture is great,”

Kylian M’Bappe has made it clear that he has all summer to think about his

Real Madrid and Manchester United have been linked to the French star, with a recent report from Marca indicating that an

100 million offer had been made for him.

“I’ve been concentrated all season. There are three matches left to perform, then I’ll have two and a half months to know what I will do.

“The summer window is long, I will have the time to think about my future.”

Inter’s decision to hire Walter Sabatini is heavily linked to their attempt at recruiting Antonio Conte, according to our Inter insider Pasquale Guarro.

The Nerazzurri’s new owners, Suning, want Sabatini to become the technical director of both Jiangsu and Inter.

The former Roma sporting director wants to recruit Conte, who is still keeping Chelsea fans on tenterhooks about his future. Sabatini gets on very well with the former Juventus Coach.