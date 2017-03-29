Manchester United have made a major offer for Dries Mertens.

He has already scored 20 Serie A goals this season, and had met with representatives from Old Trafford a few weeks ago. He is struggling to accept Napoli’s desire to keep his image rights.

PSG are interested in signing Federico Bernardeschi, and local paper

Chelsea, Inter and Juventus like him, too, and is seen as the future of Italian football by Suning.

OTHER HEADLINES

Alexis Sanchez has said that he wants to stay at Arsenal until next summer, when his contract expires.

“I am happy in London and I hope to finish my contract at Arsenal,” the Chelsea, Juventus and Inter t

Tottenham Hotspur have offered Erik Lamela to Inter Milan.

Chelsea have a plan to sign Virgil Van Dijk.