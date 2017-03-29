Paper Talk - Man United make mega offer for Mertens, Chelsea target refuses €100m clause
30 March at 12:16Manchester United have made a major offer for Dries Mertens.
The Repubblica confirms that the Red Devils are offering the Belgian €4.7 million a year after tax to sign, bonuses included.
He has already scored 20 Serie A goals this season, and had met with representatives from Old Trafford a few weeks ago. He is struggling to accept Napoli’s desire to keep his image rights.
PSG are interested in signing Federico Bernardeschi, and local paper La Nazione confirms that the Fiorentina player has refused the club’s proposal to insert an €100 million release clause into his deal.
Chelsea, Inter and Juventus like him, too, and is seen as the future of Italian football by Suning.
OTHER HEADLINES
Alexis Sanchez has said that he wants to stay at Arsenal until next summer, when his contract expires.
“I am happy in London and I hope to finish my contract at Arsenal,” the Chelsea, Juventus and Inter target confirmed (via Metro), though he also said that he wanted to be in a “winning” team - an allusion to the Gunners’ inability to compete for the Premier League and Champions League.
Tottenham Hotspur have offered Erik Lamela to Inter Milan.
Today’s edition of the Corriere dello Sport writes that Spurs simply called up the Nerazzurri’s director of Sport, Piero Ausilio, and offered the Argentine straight up to him.
Chelsea have a plan to sign Virgil Van Dijk.
The Telegraph and the Express write that Nathan Ake could be thrown into a deal to sign the £50m defender, who has also been linked to Liverpool and Manchester City.
