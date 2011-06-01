Manchester United have set a price for David De Gea.



According to this morning’s edition of Marca, the Red Devils are asking Real Madrid, who are very interested in the goalkeeper, to splurge €75 million in order to secure his services.



Antoine Griezmann has shot down reports indicating that he’d already agreed to a move to Manchester United.



The Red Devils target has increasingly been linked to an €100 million move to Old Trafford, but recently tweeted a denial on Twitter, in French.



“All the rumours [linking me to Manchester United] are unfounded. I am still a Colchonero.



“My future plans will be determined after I discuss things with my advisor”.



OTHER HEADLINES







Barcelona are definitely joining the race for PSG star Angel Di Maria.



Le Parisien write that Barcelona are very interested in the Argentine star, and want to make him a key cog of their midfield.







AC Milan have a tough line in mind to deal with Gianluigi Donnarumma.



According to the Corriere della Sera, the Rossoneri have issued him with an ultimatum, telling agent Mino Raiola that the two sides can agree to terms by June, or Donnarumma will spend a year sitting in the stands.