Paper Talk - Man United want Arsenal man, Atletico in talks with €100m target, Inter won't sell €60m winger
09 April at 18:00Manchester United are very interested in signing Arsenal star Mesut Ozil.
Now, the Daily Mirror (via Le10Sport) confirms that Jose Mourinho wants to bring the 28-year-old over to Old Trafford having already worked with him at Real Madrid.
Today’s Daily Mirror (via Le10Sport) confirms that Lacazette will be sold this summer, and that Manchester City’s interest in the centre-forward is very much on the up.
Pep Guardiola in particular is said to like the hitman, who is also being pursued by Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, among others.
Other Headlines
Our own Fabrizio Romano exclusively reveals that Juventus are close to buying Chelsea loanee Juan Cuadrado, and can do so for €25 million.
The Bianconeri are increasingly sure that they want to nab the Pensioners’ outcast, who they have on a three-year loan deal until 2019 worth a total of €15 million.
Inter won’t listen to any offers for Ivan Perisic, their director of sports has confirmed.
Despite initial reports that the Nerazzurri weren’t selling the winger, recent articles on the Perisic case confirmed that Inter would listen to offers of at least €60 million.
“Have offers arrived? It’s just talk for the moment,” Ausilio said before today’s trip to Crotone, “Perisic is important to use, and we’re not taking offers into consideration. We want to keep our best players.”
Juventus are set to rival Roma, Chelsea and Manchester United for Franck Kessie’.
The Bianconeri were very interested in the midfielder for a long time, but seemed to wilt away when the rest of Europe sat up and took notice of the 20-year-old, who has scored seven goals and made one assist in all competitions this season.
Il Tempo now write that the Ivorian is being chased by the Bianconeri again.
