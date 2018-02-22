Paper Talk: Man Utd and Real want Salah, Chelsea tempt Sarri
12 April at 12:20Today’s papers in Italy are mainly focusing of the controversial elimination of Juventus from the Champions League. There is, however, also space for some rumours and transfer news. According to Tuttosport, both Manchester United and Real Madrid have set their sights on Liverpool star Mohammed Salah.
The Egyptian ace has 39 goals in all competitions so far this season and has imposed himself as one of the best footballers of the current campaign. Salah is the current leader of the Golden Shoe ranking alongside Leo Messi and both the Red Devils and the Merengues are reportedly interested in signing him at the end of the season.
The Turin based paper claims that Liverpool do not want to sell Salah who is the first top player of the club since the time of Luis Suarez. The Reds want to return on top of European football and a player like Salah can only make their life simpler. Both Roma and Liverpool have qualified for the Champions League semi-finals and according to Tuttosport, the giallorossi’s biggest fear is to face Salah in the semi-finals.
La Gazzetta dello Sport talks of the future of Maurizio Sarri that is still up in the air. The Italian manager has a € 8 million release clause included in his contract with Napoli but Sarri will meet the chiefs of the club after their away game to Juventus on the 22nd of April. Sarri and De Laurentiis will discuss the terms of a new contract but the manager is currently on two minds.
On the one hand he would be happy to continue his experience with Napoli but, on the other hand, he is aware of the interest of other big clubs such as Chelsea.
Last week Calciomercato.com exclusively reported that Sarri has put Napoli contract talks on hold due to the club’s policy on the transfer window.
