Paper talk: Man Utd defender agrees Roma move, starlet snubs Man City move in favour of Juve
31 January at 12:02Roma are looking for a replacement for Emerson Palmieri who has just joined Chelsea. The giallorossi do not have lot of time to wrap up a deal for a new defender but the latest report in Italy claim Monchi has managed to reach an agreement with Sporting CP’s Jonathan Silva.
The Argentinean defender is a natural left-back and will be used as Kolarov’s replacement. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, however, Roma have also set their sights on Manchester United defender Daley Blind who will see his contract with the Red Devils expire in 2019.
Blind has reportedly given his green light to a move to Roma but the Serie A side can only sign him on loan with option to buy, whilst Manchester United won’t sell for less than € 19 million.
The two clubs are working to finalize a deal in the last day of negotiations.
Meantime in Turin, Juventus are ready to welcome the services of Leandro Fernandes, 19, who will join the Old Lady from Psv. The contract of the promising attacking midfielder expires at the end of the season but Juventus will sign him in the current transfer campaign.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Fernandes (a client of Mino Raiola) has snubbed a move to Manchester City to join the Old Lady who will pay a low transfer fee to welcome his services in the current transfer window.
Fernandes will undergo Juventus medical in Turin today, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned.
Check out the latest transfer updates LIVE
