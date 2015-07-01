Inter boss Luciano Spalletti is desperate to sign unhappy Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The Armenia International arrived in the Red side of Manchester 17 months ago and after a decent debut season at the Old Trafford he is now failing to live up to expectations and, even more importantly, he is not on good terms with José Mouinho anymore.



Il Corriere dello Sport confirms Spalletti is pushing for Inter to sign Mkhitaryan who would be a perfect back-up for either Ivan Perisic or Antonio Candreva.



​Mkhitaryan is not happy in Manchester anymore and Inter want to set up a player swap deal with Joao Mario, a long time target of José Mourinho. Both players are failing to live up to expectations so far and the Italian paper reports they could both move on loan.



Borussia Dortmund, however, are also interested in signing Mkhitaryan although no concrete steps have been made so far. According to our sources the Joao Mario- Mkhitaryan swap deal remains a complicated deal to finalize but Spalletti is really pushing to have the Armenian at the San Siro.







Meantime in London Chelsea and Tottenham may come to Italy with some cash in their suitcase to make a January bid for Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa.



The Italian starlet is son to Serie A legend Enrico and is one of the most exciting wingers in Italy at the moment. The 20-year-old has four goals and as much assists in 20 appearances in all competitions so far this season and according to Tuttosport he has a € 40 million price-tag.



Napoli and Juventus are also interested in signing the talented winger but the interest of the Premier League duo could push the Serie A giants to open transfer talks with Fiorentina in the January window.



Chiesa has just signed a contract extension with Fiorentina and his new deal is set to expire in 2022.







AND THE REST



​Former Spurs star Sandro has completed a move to Benevento (various)



Torino are interested in signing Manuel Locatelli on loan until the end of the season (Tuttosport)



​Juventus are closing in on the signing of Emre Can who would join the Serie A giants as a free agent at the end of the season (Gazzetta)



Jakub Jankto and Moussa Dembélé have been targeted by AC Milan (Tuttosport)



​Juventus are interested in signing both Barella and Cristante in the summer (Corriere dello Sport)



​Chelsea are ready to offer former Juve star Vidal a five-year deal to leave Bayern Munich, whilst Manchester United want Toni Kroos. (Gazzetta)



Inter want to sign former Chelsea star Ramires in January (Tuttosport)



​Juventus are set to rival Man Utd for the signing of Milinkovic-Savic at the end of the season (Tuttosport)



Lorenzo Bettoni