Manchester United are among the clubs interested in signing Roma star Alessandro Florenzi. The Italy International can play in many positions and his versatility has also attracted the interest of other top European clubs like Chelea, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United would be ready to make an opening € 35/40 million bid in the summer. Roma, however, are aware of the interest of these top European clubs and want to tie down the 26-year-old with a new deal. The giallorossi’s minimum offer would be between € 3 and € 3.5 million.







Florenzi is contracted with Roma until 2019 but chiefs of the giallorossi hierarchy will soon meet his agent Alessandro Lucci.



Meantime Inter have signed Argentinean striker Lautaro Martinez who will be joining the nerazzurri in the summer.



The nerazzurri have signed the Argentinean for more than € 20 million and both La Gazzetta dello Sport and Il Corriere dello Sport discuss whether Martinez will be playing alongside Icardi or if he was signed to replace his compatriot at the San Siro next season.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Real Madrid are not the only club interested in signing Icardi. The 23-year-old, in fact, has also been shortlisted by Psg, Man City, United, Bayern and even Tottenham who may be looking for a replacement for Kane in case the Englishman joins Real Madrid in the summer.



@lorebetto

Lorenzo Bettoni