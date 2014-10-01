Paper Talk - Man Utd ready €42m offer for Monaco star, Man City lead Alexis chase
12 April at 13:20PSG are not interested in Alexis Sanchez, ceding ground to Manchester City.
The latest reports from Goal.com indicate that the Etihad side has taken the lead, because PSG Coach Unai Emery isn’t that interested in the 28-year-old Arsenal star, and is more focussed on Lucas Perez.
Jose Mourinho is ready to splurge for Tiémoué Bakayoko, according to the Sun.
The Wapping tabloid (via Le10Sport) write that the Manchester United gaffer is willing to spend €42 million on the Monaco sensation.
The Red Devils are hoping to make the most of Bakayoko’s close connection with Anthony Martial, but both Chelsea and PSG are also interested in him.
OTHER HEADLINES
Faouzi Ghoulam looks to be on his way out of Napoli, according to the latest reports.
Mediaset write (via Le10Sport) that the 26-year-old’s contract talks with Napoli are at an impasse.
The former Saint-Etienne man is being targeted by Chelsea, Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich, to name just a few teams.
PSG have offered a new deal to Serge Aurier, France Football (via Le10Sport) confirms this morning.
The Ivorian star his being given the chance to stay a further three years at the Parc des Princes, despite interest from Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.
Inter are backing out of the race to sign Kevin Strootman, according to the latest reports.
The Dutch international has been chased by a number of sides, including Manchester United, after performing at a very high level alongside Radja Nainggolan and Daniele De Rossi in midfield this season.
The Nerazzurri aren’t so convinced by the idea of signing him, however, because the former PSV man would cost something in the region of €35 to €40 million, and is set to earn €3 million a year including bonuses.
