Napoli’s Dries Mertens future is being thrown into doubt by the player’s reluctance to sign a contract extension with the San Paolo hierarchy. Aurelio De Laurentiis has offered the Belgian a new deal but according to several reports in Italy the player has yet to make a decision over his future.



Mertens will turn 30 in May and his wife reportedly wanted him to leave Naples at the end of the season. According to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, however, the real problem behind Mertens’ future is that the player wants to win trophies and that’s why he has yet to make a decision over his future.



On the one hand, Mertens would not mind staying at Napoli for one more season but on the other hand he knows that being almost 30-year-old he doesn’t have many chances to win big trophies before the end of his career.



The Italian paper reports Manchester United are ready to offer the former PSV ace € 4.5 million-a-year to move to the Old Trafford in the summer. Previous reports from England suggested the Red Devils have already met the player’s entourage to discuss a possible summer move to the Old Trafford.







Meantime Juventus are still interested in signing unhappy Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez and recent claims of Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has given the Old Lady new hope. The Frenchman has revealed that the Gunners do not want to sell the player to a Premier League rival (Chelsea and Manchester City are interested) and that the Gunners will make anything they can to make the Chile star sign a contract extension.



The player, however, seems willing to leave the club and Juventus are long time admirers of the former Udinese and Barcelona star. Wenger’s recent claims could make Juventus one of the favourite teams to seal the player’s transfer in the summer.







AND THE REST



Antonio Cassano says he reject a move to Juventus four times (Gazzetta)



AC Milan have put Edin Dzeko on top of their summer shopping list (Corriere dello Sport)



​Patrice Evra left Juventus because he wanted to be a leader in the pitch and not only in dressing room, says his agent Federico Pastorello (Tuttosport)



Inter have entered transfer talks to sign Sampdoria star Patrick Schick who is also wanted by Juve and Liverpool (Gazzetta)



AC Milan are also interested in Morata as Psg have offered Aubameyang € 10 million-a-year to move to the Parc des Princes (Gazzetta)



Torino have made contact to sign Crotone stars Falcinelli and Ferrari (Tuttosport)



​Juventus are interested in signing Real Madrid star James Rodriguez (Tuttosport)



Mattia De Sciglio will leave AC Milan at the end of the season (Gazzetta)



