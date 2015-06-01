We begin with Manchester United’s reported €110 million offer for Kylian Mbappé.

The Red Devils are also one of the teams who want Genoa youngster Pietro Pellegri, as Fabrizio Romano revealed this morning on our website.





The Chelsea target made his Serie A debut aged 15 years and 280 days old on December 22nd, 2016, and is one of Italy’s hottest under-17 prospects, participating in the upcoming European championships.

Milan’s sale to a Chinese consortium looks to be on brink of failure.

Juventus are going to try to sign Angel Di Maria, but only if they beat Barcelona and qualify to the Champions League semifinals.

Today's edition of

The Bianconeri will do what they did last summer, when they spent their Champions League bonus on Gonzalo Higuain’s release clause. Their very poor rapport with PSG may be an issue, however, as are the 29-year-old’s high salary demands.

The Catalan paper claims that

35-40 million could be enough to sign the Leicester City star, who has scored 33 goals in all competitions and added 22 assists in his time at the King Power Stadium.