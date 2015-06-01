Paper Talk: Man Utd's €110 offer for Mbappe', Chelsea want teenage sensation
23 March at 12:25We begin with Manchester United’s reported €110 million offer for Kylian Mbappé.
Cadena Cope (via Le10Sport) report that the Monaco 18-year-old has been the subject of this mega-offer, wanted by Jose Mourinho. Having scored twice against Manchester City, the teenager is already a hero in the red half of Greater Manchester.
The Red Devils are also one of the teams who want Genoa youngster Pietro Pellegri, as Fabrizio Romano revealed this morning on our website.
The Chelsea target made his Serie A debut aged 15 years and 280 days old on December 22nd, 2016, and is one of Italy’s hottest under-17 prospects, participating in the upcoming European championships.
OTHER HEADLINES
Milan’s sale to a Chinese consortium looks to be on brink of failure.
Tuttosport write that Milan are getting impatient, and that SES have until tomorrow to find the remaining €80 million, or the Closing (set for early April) will be postponed indefinitely, and Silvio Berlusconi will keep the club.
Juventus are going to try to sign Angel Di Maria, but only if they beat Barcelona and qualify to the Champions League semifinals.
Today’s edition of Tuttosport claims that the budget resulting from qualification to the semi-finals will allow them to recruit the 29-year-old Argentine.
The Bianconeri will do what they did last summer, when they spent their Champions League bonus on Gonzalo Higuain’s release clause. Their very poor rapport with PSG may be an issue, however, as are the 29-year-old’s high salary demands.
Sport (via Le10Sport) claim that the Riyad Mahrez could be tempted to leave this summer after the Foxes’ poor season, which can still be redeemed by a good performance in the Champions League.
The Catalan paper claims that €35-40 million could be enough to sign the Leicester City star, who has scored 33 goals in all competitions and added 22 assists in his time at the King Power Stadium.
