Tuttosport write that a number of elite European clubs are chasing Andrea Belotti of Torino.

Linked with moves to Arsenal and Chelsea of late, the Granata man has been watched by scouts have been linked with PSG, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, both Manchester sides and Tottenham Hotspur.

Heck, maybe president Urbano Cairo was right to slap that huge release clause on him! If Il Gallo keeps scoring, he’ll have a heck of a summer auction for him!

Other Headlines:

The Corriere dello Sport claim, for their part, that Inter have met with Luis Muriel’s emissaries in Rome, and have already agreed to bring the Sampdoria man to the San Siro next season.



Targeted by the likes of Chelsea, the Colombian international has stunned many with a strong season so far, recently getting back into the goals (he has eight) by scoring winners against Milan and Roma!

The Gazzetta, for their part, have picked up on reports from overseas linking Silvan Widmer with Barcelona (he’s one of Serie A’s most promising full-backs) and Keita Balde Diao with both Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Daily Star has both sides offering something in the region of €30 million for the 21-year-old.

Tuttosport also link Inter with Wendell, the 23-year-old Bayer Leverkusen, the left-back being their alternative to David Alaba and Ricardo Rodriguez.

The English Daily Mirror has Tommy Tuchel on its back page, with stories reporting the Dortmund Coach with Arsenal to replace Arsene Wenger. It’s been a rough ride for the Gunners Coach, who challenged Chelsea’s controversial goal from last weekend again yesterday, before refusing to discuss hot topics like his permanence.

The Daily Star, for its part, has Jose Mourinho getting back in the race for Chelsea midfielder Willian, who is struggling for regular playing time at Chelsea with Pedro doing all the running on the right wing.



