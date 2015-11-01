The summer transfer window is still far away but the best European clubs are already planning their moves for the transfer campaign which will officially begin on the 1st of July. According to Tuttosport, Juventus are already looking for a long-term replacement for Italy legend Gigi Buffon who’s set to retire in 2018, possibly after the World Cup.



AC Milan goalkeeping star Gigio Donnarumma is the Old Lady’s priority although it will be hard to persuade the rossoneri to sell their rising star especially if the club’s board eventually manages to sell a majority share in the club. The Serie A table leaders have then turned their attentions on Udinese loanee star Alex Meret who is currently on loan at SPAL in Serie B.



Meret, 20, is one of Italy’s most promising goalkeepers and Udinese representatives have confirmed that Juventus have begun transfer talks to sign the player at the end of the season. According to Tuttosport, however, the Old Lady will have to beat competition of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Manchester United with the Red Devils that are said to be the most interested club in welcoming the services of the U21 Italy International who gained his first senior call up during the last International team break but failed to make his debut.







As for Chelsea target Domenico Berardi, several Italian papers report this morning that Sassuolo DS Giovanni Carnevali has confirmed the interest of Inter for the talented Italian winger. Tottenham had also been linked with welcoming the player’s services but Inter are in pole position to sign the exciting Italian prospect.



“Of course Inter are interested in Berardi”, Carnevali said.



“He is a champion and one of the best Italian players out there. Inter, however, have made no offer for him, nor they’ve contacted us to negotiate the transfer. Let’s see if they will contact us in the right moment.”



AND THE REST



​Juventus are set to make Bentia’s move permanent at the end of the season signing him from Bayern Munich from € 17 million (Gazzetta)



​Marko Pjaca will undergo knee surgery today and will remain out of action for six months (various)



AC Milan outcast Honda is destined to leave the club at the end of the season with Seattle Sounders ready to sign the Japan International as a free agent (Gazzetta)



AS Roma star Kostas Manolas has refused to rule out a possible summer exit with Inter, Chelsea and Manchester United interested (Sky Italia)



Antonio Conte has begun new contract talks with Chelsea demanding € 20 million termination clause in case Chelsea decide to sack him (Tuttosport)

