Paper talk: Man Utd v. Juve for star duo, Donnarumma January exit?

The winter transfer window is just around the corner and Italian papers are full of news regarding the upcoming transfer campaign.



There are several links between Manchester United and top Serie A clubs like Juventus and Inter. The Red Devils are interested in signing both Thomas Meunier and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, two long-time targets of the Old Lady.



The Psg defender is unhappy in Paris as he does not have enough playing time. The Belgian defender could leave in the January transfer window whilst Milinkovic-Savic is not going to leave Lazio in the middle of the season.



​According to Tuttosport Manchester United and Barcelona will enter a bidding war at the end of the season with Juventus that will also make an attempt to sign the talented Serbian star.



​Meantime in Milan Gigio Donnarumma is sparking controversies again. His agent Mino Raiola, in fact, wants to cancel his contract with the rossoneri because, he says, Donnarumma was ‘forced to sign a contract extension with the club’.



​According to La Gazzetta dello Sport it is difficult to imagine that Raiola will prove that his client has been forced to sign a € 6 million-a-year deal but, at the same time, his decision could push Donnarumma out of AC Milan in January. The rossoneri could decide to sell their goalkeeper to solve their financial issues but from now on anything could happen. What we know for sure is that the future of Donnarumma is once again up in the air.



AND THE REST

Juventus are keeping a close eye on Dani Ceballos and Andre Gomes (Tuttosport)



Chiellini and Buffon are set to skip the upcoming Bologna clash (Tuttosport)



Donnarumma could leave AC Milan for € 40 million (Gazzetta)



Inter director of football Walter Sabatini will travel to China to meet Inter president and discuss the January transfer strategies (Gazzetta)



Paulo Dybala could start the Bologna clash on bench again (Gazzetta)



Manchester United and Inter are talking about a possible Mkhitaryan-Joao Mario swap deal (Corriere dello Sport)

