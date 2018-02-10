Paper talk: Marchisio AC Milan snub, Real Madrid want Liverpool ace

Real Madrid are closely looking at the latest developments in the case of Emre Can. The Liverpool ace is likely to leave Anfield Road at the end of the season and Juventus are currently in pole position to sign him.



According to today’s edition of Tuttosport, however, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also interested in signing the Germany International.



Can is not going to decide his next club anytime in the near future. Liverpool are still race to qualify for the Champions League and are likely to progress to the quarter finals of the competition.



​According to Tuttosport, Can is only going to decide his next club from next month as he does not want his future to interfere with Liverpool’s result this season.



In the meantime, both La Gazzetta dello Sport and Tuttosport confirm Claudio Marchisio could be leaving Juventus at the end of the season.



The experienced centre-midfielder is struggling with game time and his wife has recently hit out at Allegri for benching Marchisio during last week-end’s derby clash.



The contract of Marchisio expires in 2020 but both Chinese and US clubs have made enquiries to sign him at the end of the season.



​According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Marchisio already rejected a move to AC Milan last summer because he does not want to play for another Serie A club. Juve will be listening to offers at the end of the season, what’s for sure is that the player won’t be moving to any other Serie A club in the summer. If Allegri remains in charge of Juve, Marchisio would be likely to leave Turin at the end of the season.



Lorenzo Bettoni