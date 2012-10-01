We begin with the latest updates on Corentin Tolisso. Juventus have cooled off him, Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal for Calciomercato.

The Arsenal and Inter target is considered to be too expensive by the Bianconeri, with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas raising the price to the €45-50 million region.

Milan are very close to landing Franck Kessie’, and are

The Rossoneri have already obtained the 20-year-old’s consent, having agreed to a €2 million-a-year deal, plus bonuses.

Atalanta have agreed to a €28 million fee for the Chelsea, Roma and Inter target.

PSG have entered the race to sign Keylor Navas, and have made a €25 million offer for the Real Madrid shotstopper.

The Merengues want to replace the Costa Rican with Manchester United shotstopper David De Gea.

Milan have signed Ricardo Rodriguez, according to the latest reports from Germany.

The PSG, Arsenal, Chelsea and Inter target is set to move to Milan for

Juventus are back in the market for Leandro Paredes,





The young Argentine has struggled for consistency at Roma this season, and has also been targeted by Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Inter are set to take a closer look at Domenico Berardi this Sunday.

The Tottenham target is set to travel to Milan with his Sassuolo team, in order to make it six games unbeaten.

Thing is, Inter don’t need to do their homework on this front: sporting director Piero Ausilio has been infatuated for months, if not years, the