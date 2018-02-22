Paper talk: Monaco rival Chelsea for Conte replacement, Juve open talks with Man Utd duo

Juventus are trying to forget their home 3-0 defeat against Real Madrid on Tuesday night. The Old Lady is still on top of the Serie A table and wants to take another step towards her 7th successive Scudetto.



The bianconeri are working hard on and off the pitch with chiefs of the Italians who are already thinking of possible reinforcements in the summer.



According to today’s edition of Tuttosport Juventus have already made contact to sign both Matteo Darmian and Anthony Martial. Both players are contracted with Manchester United and Juventus want to take them to Turin in the summer.



As we exclusively reported a few weeks ago, Darmian has already given green light to move to the Allianz Stadium at the end of the season. As for Martial, the Frenchman is considered the perfect replacement for Mario Mandzukic who may be leaving Turin in the summer.



Napoli will be trying to remain close to Juventus until their trip to Turin on the 22nd of April. The partenopei have yet to open new contract talks with their boss Maurizio Sarri who is one of the most appreciated managers in Europe at the moment.



Chelsea are being linked with welcoming his services at the end of the season as Antonio Conte is set to leave the Stamford Bridge. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, however, Monaco have reportedly offered the Italian tactician a € 6 million-a-year deal. Sarri can leave Napoli for his € 8 million release clause but De Laurentiis is determined to confirm the manager at the San Paolo and could offer him a new deal in the coming days. Still according to Il Corriere dello Sport, however, Napoli’s offer is going to be in the region of € 3 million-a-year.



Lorenzo Bettoni