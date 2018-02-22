Paper talk: Morata dreams of Juve return, Bayern lead chase for Man Utd star

Alvaro Morata is dreaming of a return to Juventus, today’s edition of Tuttosport reports. The Spaniard has failed to live to expectations at Stamford Bridge so far this season and according to the Turin-based paper Juventus are thinking of his possible return in the summer.



Morata would be open to leave Chelsea and make return to Turin as he still on very good terms with many of his former team-mates as well as the fans and the club’s chiefs.

Trouble is, Chelsea paid € 80 million to sign the striker last season and the Premier League giants won’t be willing to lose money after only one year since the striker’s arrival.



Juventus – writes Tuttosport – may decide to offer Chelsea to sign Morata on a two-year loan, like they did with Cuadrado a few years ago.



The Old Lady, however, has also set her sights on Manchester United star Anthony Marial. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants have already opened talks with the agents of the France International who, however, is also wanted by Bayern Munich.



According to the Italian paper, the Bavarians are currently leading Juventus in race for the unhappy Manchester United star who is tipped to leave the Old Trafford in the summer due to his bad relationship with José Mourinho.



Juventus and Bayern Munich are also going to go head to head for the signing of Germany and Liverpool star Emre Can.



