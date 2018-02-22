Paper talk: Mou wants Serie A pair, Real Madrid linked with ex Roma star

Manchester United are monitoring the Serie A looking for potential summer reinforcements. The Red Devils have already made several purchases from Italy over the last few years and reports in the Bel Paese this morning claim chiefs of the Premier League giants could head back to Italy for some more signing this summer.



According to Gabriele Marcotti on Il Corriere dello Sport, José Mourinho has set his sights on a couple of midfield stars playing in Italy.



Although Toni Kroos is reported to be the Red Devils’ summer transfer priority, Mourinho is reported to be closely monitoring both Sergej Milinkoivc-Savic and Jorginho.



Both players have been showing their stunning physical and technical skills over the last couple of campaigns and with Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini set to leave the Old Trafford at the end of the season, Mourinho is thinking of the talented midfielders to reinforce his midfield department.



Meantime in Madrid, chiefs of the Merengues want to add more quality in the middle of the park and have reportedly set their sights on former Roma star Leandro Paredes.



The Argentinean midfielder joined Zenit St. Petersburg for € 28 million last summer but he is reported to be willing to make return to a top European club in the summer.



Real Madrid are monitoring the 23-year-old and according to Tuttosport, Florentino could make a bid to sign the player at the end of the season. Paredes has five goals and seven assists in 29 appearances in all competitions so far this season. His price-tag is believed to be in the region of € 50 million.



