Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne is being monitored by Barcelona but the talented Italian winger is not considering a move to the Camp Nou. Scorer of one of Napoli’s two goals against Nice yesterday night, Insigne revealed that he is not considering a move to Barcelona where a replacement of Neymar is desperately needed.



“It would be everyone’s dream to play for Barcelona”, Insigne told La Gazzetta dello Sport.



“However, I’ve always wanted to play for Napoli and I want to do the best for my club. We are also a great team and we have now the right mentality to do well this season. We’ve all decided to stay here to achieve something important. Now we must focus on Atalanta as we struggled against them last season.”



Insigne has recently signed a new contract with the Serie A giants and his current agreement in South Italy expires in 2022.







Meantime, the Keita saga continues with speculations over a possible move to Juventus, AC Milan and Napoli that keep going.



The Senegalese striker has also attracted the interest of West Ham and Tottenham and according to Il Corriere dello Sport, the Spurs will launch an opening bid in the coming hours. The Italian paper claims Tottenham will offer € 30 million to sign the product of Barcelona academy.



Keita has already snubbed a move to West Ham, AC Milan and Napoli whilst Juventus have only offered € 15 million to sign him. Lazio are not going to sell Keita for less than € 30 million and the offer of the Premier League giants is likely to be accepted by the Serie A side.



The player is reported to prefer a move in Serie A but if he had a chance to move to London and play the Champions League, he could consider a move away from Italy. Lazio are now only waiting for the Spurs’ official proposal.







AND THE REST



Juventus keep monitoring the situation of Kevin Strootman who, however, costs € 45 million (La Gazzetta dello Sport)



West Ham have offered Lazio their out of favour striker Diafra Sakho but the biancocelesti have rejected the chance to sign him (Corriere dello Sport)



Patrik Schick prefers a move to Inter or Juventus than a transfer at Roma although the giallorossi have made the best bid so far (Gazzetta)



Manchester City would prefer to sell Denayer rather than Mangala, both players are being linked with a move to Inter (Corriere dello Sport)







Diego Costa and Andrea Belotti are being targeted by Monaco given that the Ligue 1 champions are looking for a replacement of Mbappé who is set to join Psg (Gazzetta)



Moussa Sissoko and Shkodran Mustafi have been eyed by Juventus (Tuttosport)



AC Milan have opened talks with Suso to discuss the Spaniard’s contract extension (Gazzetta)



​The rossoneri have rejected Fenerbache’s bid for Sosa and Gustavo Gomez given that the Serie A giants are only open to sell them on a permanent deal whilst the Turkish side have made a loan offer (Gazzetta)



Juventus and Man United target Andre Gomes is going to leave Barcelona on loan (Tuttosport)



