Last 48 hours of negotiations in Europe with the top clubs who are still looking to completing some deals. Napoli have not signed many player this summer but it is widely known that the partenopei’s biggest achievement is to have kept all their big stars at the San Paolo.



Pepe Reina, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faozi Ghoulam, Allan, Piotr Zielinski, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Arkadiusz Milik had all being linked with moves away from the San Paolo but they all accepted to stay in South Italy to help Sarri’s side to finally win the league for the first time after more than 25 years.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea made a new attempt to sign Koulibaly this summer and the Blues were also interested in signing both Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne who had also been sounded out by Barcelona.







Liverpool also tried to seal the transfer of Piotr Zielinski who is known to be a long time target of Jurgen Klopp. Neither Napoli nor the player, however, accepted the offer of the Reds giving Napoli some fresh hope in their chase for the Serie A title.



Meantime Juventus seem to have reached an agreement with the entourage of Emre Can for next summer when the Germany International will be out of his Liverpool contract.







According to Tuttosport, the Serie A giants have hold talks with the player’s entourage and will make an official offer in January when an agreement between the two sides will be enough to finalize the transfer in summer 2018 given that Liverpool have yet to reach an agreement for the contract extension of the talented midfielder.



Can will be available as a free agent from January 2018 and Juventus want him to become their first signing of next summer.



AND THE REST



Torino are close to reaching an agreement with Barcelona for the signing of Munir (Gazzetta)



Juventus have an agreement with Genoa for the signing of Laxalt. The player can either arrive in Turin or join Atalanta in exchange for Leonardo Spinazzola (exclusive)



Cagliari have completed the signing of Leonardo Pavoletti (various)



Lisandro Lopez has emerged as Inter's alternative to Mustafi and Mangala (Corriere dello Sport)



Torino are closing in on the signing of Burdisso and are still negotiating with AC Milan for Niang (Tuttosport)



