Real Madrid president Florentino Perez would be happy to sell Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of the season, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The contract of the Portuguese ace expires in 2021 and Real Madrid are not going to offer him a new one.



This is the reason why Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid. He wants to earn more than Messi and Neymar and want to be treated as the best player in the world. New speculations regarding his possible return to Manchester United should not be underestimated. Spanish paper As , in fact, wrote a few days ago that Ronaldo would be open to return to the Old Trafford and the the article was written by a journalist who is very close to Jorge Mendes (Ronaldo and Mourinho’s agent). This is proof that speculations regarding Ronaldo's possible return to Manchester United must be taken pretty seriously.



​Florentino would be happy to sell Ronaldo because he now wants to start a new course at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ronaldo has a € 1 billion release clause included in his contract. Of course nobody will match his transfer fee but the Portuguese can still be sold at a very high price-tag. Basically, Real Madrid are waiting for suitors to make their move for Ronaldo: Manchester United have been warned, the Portuguese could make return to the Old Trafford in the summer.







​Meantime in Turin Juventus are watching a few Premier League stars and according to Il Corriere dello Sport both Mesut Ozil and Christian Eriksen top the Old Lady summer shopping list.



The German could move to Turin for free at the end of the season. His contract with Arsenal expires in June and Ozil has yet to pen a new deal with the Gunners. Said that, his € 9 million-a-year salary is way too high for Juventus and unless the player lowers his demands Juventus won’t sign him. Sources told Calciomercato.com that Juventus have made contact with Ozil’s agents claiming that at the moment there is no chance for Juve to sign him due to his high salary.



As for Eriksen, Il Corriere dello Sport claims he could be leaving Tottenham for € 60/70 million, a very high price-tag that Juventus could only afford in case they sell a top player like Alex Sandro at the end of the season. The Denmark International is also wanted by Barcelona but Juventus are closely monitoring him.



@lorebetto



Lorenzo Bettoni