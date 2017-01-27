Let's kick off with Antoine Griezmann, shall we?​



According to the Daily Record’s Duncan Castles (via the Telegraph), the Red Devils star has been asked by his club to lobby Griezmann, the Old Trafford side’s Number One target.



Disgruntled Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata could be going to Arsenal, along with Juventus Coach Max Allegri!



The Corriere dello Sport write that Morata could end up meeting his former Coach at Juventus, Max Allegri, at Arsenal.







While Morata is angry at his lack of playing time at Real Madrid, Arsenal have stagnated under Arsene Wenger, not winning a Premier League title under his tutelage since 2004.



Cadena Ser claim that the Chelsea, Arsenal and Juventus target has told the club that he will leave if Coach Zinedine Zidane were to remain as Coach, due to a dispute over playing time.



OTHER HEADLINES



There’s a problem with Roma and Milan’s courtship of Javier Pastore: PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi is very attached to him, and won’t let him leave.



Pastore, 27, was actually on the chopping block in Paris, and isn’t in Coach Unai Emery’s plans, according to L’Equipe (via le10Sport).







Roma are still chasing Gregoire Defrel, though they were unable to meet his agent yesterday. Sassuolo look to be playing hardball on Lorenzo Pellegrini, whom Roma can buy back next season for €10 million.







The Corriere dello Sport claim, however, that the Giallorossi have likely met Godfred Donsah’s agent in Italy recently.



Juventus, for their part, may have seen their efforts to sign Luiz Gustavo finally make some headway, the Corriere and the Gazzetta confirming that his agent is in Milan to talk about the Brazilian’s future. He is also wanted by Inter.







The Corriere also confirms that Manolo Gabbiadini has the been the subject of a €20 million offer from Southampton, of which four in appearance and target-related bonuses.

