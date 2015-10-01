Ivan Rakitic has signed a new deal to keep him at Barcelona,

The Barcelona midfielder looked to be under threat from new arrivals Denis Suarez and Andre Gomes, who cost the Catalan club a total €38.25 million, according to Transfermarkt.

The latter has failed to make much of an impact, while Rakitic’s benchings in January don’t seem to have had a long-term effect.

OTHER HEADLINES

It’ll be worth €2.5 million a year (bonuses excluded), which will reach €3 million by the time the contract expires in 2021.

Juventus are still in the market for Chelsea target Sead Kolasinac, but on certain conditions, Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal for Calciomercato.

The Bianconeri don’t want to get into a bidding war with a series of Premier League clubs (especially Chelsea) and fellow Bundesliga teams.

But there’s a further coup in midfield, where the Rossoneri are fascinated at the prospect of signing Cesc Fabregas, who has struggled to find space at Chelsea despite some promising performances.

Milan are struggling to persuade superstar goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to agree to a new deal, and to ward off interest from Juventus and Chelsea.

Milan are ready to offer €2.5 million a year, with increasing bonuses, and possibly even a percentage on any resale, while Donnarumma’s camp want between €4.5 and €5m a year.