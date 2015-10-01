Paper Talk - Rakitic signs new Barca deal, Liverpool target to stay with Napoli, Donnarumma...
22 February at 15:17Ivan Rakitic has signed a new deal to keep him at Barcelona, Sport (via the IB Times) can confirm.
The Barcelona midfielder looked to be under threat from new arrivals Denis Suarez and Andre Gomes, who cost the Catalan club a total €38.25 million, according to Transfermarkt.
The latter has failed to make much of an impact, while Rakitic’s benchings in January don’t seem to have had a long-term effect.
Il Mattino claim that Napoli star Dries Mertens is very close to signing a new deal with the Partenopei.
It’ll be worth €2.5 million a year (bonuses excluded), which will reach €3 million by the time the contract expires in 2021.
Juventus are still in the market for Chelsea target Sead Kolasinac, but on certain conditions, Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal for Calciomercato.
The Bianconeri don’t want to get into a bidding war with a series of Premier League clubs (especially Chelsea) and fellow Bundesliga teams.
Today’s Corriere dello Sport has a lot to write about AC Milan: they’re looking for strikers, for example, and really like Alexis Sanchez, Sergio Aguero and former Juventino Alvaro Morata.
But there’s a further coup in midfield, where the Rossoneri are fascinated at the prospect of signing Cesc Fabregas, who has struggled to find space at Chelsea despite some promising performances.
Milan are struggling to persuade superstar goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to agree to a new deal, and to ward off interest from Juventus and Chelsea.
Today’s version of the Corriere dello Sport reveals that there is quite a gap between what the Rossoneri are offering… and what agent Mino Raiola is asking for.
Milan are ready to offer €2.5 million a year, with increasing bonuses, and possibly even a percentage on any resale, while Donnarumma’s camp want between €4.5 and €5m a year.
