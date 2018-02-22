Paper talk: referee helps Liverpool to eliminate Roma, Chelsea to pay release clause
03 May at 11:30The day after Roma-Liverpool, Italian sport papers focus on the performances of referees in both Champions League semi-finals played this week.
Both Real-Bayern and Roma-Liverpool ended in controversy as clear penalties were not awarded to Bayern Munich and Roma that were eventually eliminated from the competitions.
There are various grade in controversies in Italian papers this morning. La Gazzetta dello Sport, for example, does not give too much importance to Skomina’s refereeing of Roma-Liverpool yesterday night. According to Tuttosport 'the referee helped Liverpool to eliminate Roma' and the front page of Il Corriere dello Sport is even more direct.
The main headline of the Rome-based paper is ‘Another injustice!’
Italian media are protesting because of Alexander-Arnold’s hand-ball in the 60th minute that was not saw by Skomina and his assistants. The giallorossi were eventually awarded a penalty kick in the 93rd minute, when it was way too late to recover lost ground.
Referee controversies, however, are not the main issues on Italian papers this morning.
Gazzetta, Corriere and Tuttosport have plenty of transfer news and La Gazzetta has some juicy news for Chelsea fans.
According to the report of the Italian paper, in fact, the Blues’ owner Roman Abramovich is determined to pay Sarri’s € 8 million release clause.
The contract of the Italian manager expires in 2020 but interested clubs can trigger his release clause by the end of the month. Roman Abramovich is reportedly very tempted of choosing the Italian to replace Antonio Conte and the Milan-based paper claims Sarri’s technical staff is already taking English classes ahead of a possible move to London.
More news in our gallery
Lorenzo Bettoni
Go to comments