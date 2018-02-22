AC Milan have agreed to sign Pepe Reina as a free agent at the end of the season, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The contract of the Spanish goalkeeper expires at the end of the season and according to the Milan-based paper the rossoneri have agreed to sign the Spaniard at the end of the season.



Talks between Fassone, Mirabelli and the player’s agent Jorge Mendes are ongoing since several weeks and the two parties are said to have reached an agreement now.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis won’t offer Reina a new deal as he wants to invest on a new, young goalkeeper who can play in the middle of the sticks for long time.



AC Milan have already finalized talks with Reina and the former Liverpool star is set to move to the San Siro at the end of the season.







Meantime in Manchester, City and United have set their sights on Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar. The Citizens offered € 65 million to sign him in January but Inter refused to sell their star.



Manchester United and Barcelona are also interested in signing the Slovakia International at the end of the season and according to Tuttosport these European giants will enter a bidding war to sign the talented defender in the summer.



Skriniar scored the opener in Inter’s 2-0 win over Benevento on Saturday night. The former Sampdoria star revealed after the game that he is not planning to leave Inter at the end of the season.



According to Tuttosport, Inter are determined to keep him at the San Siro and could offer him a new contract in the coming weeks.



Check out the rest of news in our gallery

​

@lorebetto

Lorenzo Bettoni