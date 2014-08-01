Paper Talk - Sanchez tells Arsenal he's leaving, Lazio to give Chelsea target a raise
06 March at 12:27Juventus and Inter target Alexis Sanchez looks to be on his way out of Arsenal, the Daily Telegraph and the Mirror can confirm.
The Mirror claim that Alexis has already told the Emirates club that he’ll leave.
They both specify that the Chilean - who hasn’t hidden his appreciation of an eventual return to Italy - was benched against Liverpool on Saturday for disciplinary reasons - the Telegraph claiming (via Il Bianconero) that El Nino Maravilla was slacking off in training, the Mirror that Wenger was angry at his lack of effort in the 5-1 loss to Barcelona.
Either way, Sanchez seems to have alienated the rest of the locker room, and has become difficult to work with.
In other news, Lazio are set to offer major Chelsea and Juventus target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic a raise in order to ward off interest from his two suitors.
The Eagles want to offer him a new deal worth over a million euros a season (he currently earns €750.000), which would place him at the top of the Biancocelesti’s earners list
OTHER HEADLINES
Today’s Gazzetta dello Sport (via our Italian page) claims that Roma have met with Franck Kessie’s agent recently, George Atangana telling Frederic Massara that no swaps would work, but only a straight cash offer.
The Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal target has scored seven Serie A goals this season, having a breakout campaign for a 20-year-old.
Barcelona are serious in their pursuit of Hector Bellerin, El Mundo Deportivo (via Le10Sport) claiming that Barcelona’s sporting director, Roberto Fernandez will watch Arsenal play Bayern Munich live in midweek.
Inter and Barcelona target Marquinhos’ agent has also confirmed that negotiations with PSG were going nowhere, potentially facilitating a departure.
“Negotiations with PSG haven’t moved ahead in the last five months”, Giuliano Bertolucci confirmed to El Mundo Deportivo (via le10Sport).
Go to comments