Paper talk: Serie A duo in for Man Utd defender, Barça to pay Griezmann release clause

The January transfer window is just around the corner and several reports in Italy are already focusing on the possible winter deals.



Today’s front page of Tuttosport shows Gaya, Darmian and Spinazzola, three full-backs that have been linked with a move to Juventus.



​Spinazzola will make return to Turin at the end of the season as he is out on loan at Atalanta right now. Gaya and Darmian are two transfer targets for the Old Lady in the January transfer window but the Italian right-back is also wanted by Napoli.



Il Corriere dello Sport confirms the interest of the Serie A duo in Darmian whose priece-tag is in the region of € 20 million.



Meantime in Spain Barcelona are set to acquire Antoine Griezmann, according to Tuttosport. The Italian paper claims the blaugrana will match the Frenchman’s € 100 million release clause in the January window although the talented striker will only join the Camp Nou at the end of the season.



The arrival of Griezmann will not prevent Barcelona from signing Coutinho whose price-tag is € 150 million. According to Tuttosport, representatives of the Brazilian have told Liverpool that Barcelona are open to match the player’s transfer fee if they will be allowed to split the payment in three instalments.



AND THE REST



​Dybala is set to make return in Juve starting XI against Verona (Gazzetta)



​Chiellini and Barzagli are set to extend their expiring contracts with the Old Lady (Gazzetta and Corriere dello Sport)



Inter target Simone Verdi has a € 25 million price-tag and will only leave Bologna in the summer (Corriere dello Sport)



Roma are closing in on the signing of Badelj (Corriere dello Sport)



Real Madrid will sack Zidane at the end of the season if he fails to beat Psg in the quarter finals of the Champions League in February (Corriere dello Sport)



​Aleix Vidal and Deulofeu will be leaving Barcelona in the January transfer window (Tuttosport)



Manchester United budget for the January transfer window will be in the region of € 90 million (Tuttosport)

